Woman Arrested In Fatal DWI Crash In Gloucester County: Police

Julia R. Scanlon, of Sewell, allegedly was intoxicated as she drove a car southbound on Egg Harbor Road at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and blew through a red light at Ganttown Road, according to Washington Township police.

Her car collided with a car driven by Frank J. Bersani traveling west on Ganttown Road and the impact sent the SUV crashing into a minivan heading east, police said.

Bersani, 56, of Laurel Springs, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The minivan driver, a 67-year-old Sicklerville man, was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Evan Lick at eplick@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or 856-256-1212 or Sgt. Len Baldyga at 856-256-1212 - ljbaldyga@pd.twp.washington.nj.us

