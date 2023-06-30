Teenage Passenger Killed In I-295 Crash

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 on I-295 southbound in Greenwich Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Subaru driven by a 16-year-old with a 17-year-old passenger was traveling south on I-295 in the left lane.

A Freightliner with a flatbed trailer was traveling south on I-295 in the center lane.

In the area of milepost 15.3 the Subaru changed lanes and struck the front of the Freightliner causing the Subaru to strike the guardrail.

As a result of the crash the passenger of the Subaru was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The driver of the Subaru sustained moderate injuries and the driver of the Freightliner sustained no injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

