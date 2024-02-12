Serial Arsonist Accused Of Setting 3 Fires Arrested In Woodbury: Prosecutor

Michael M. Lopez-Medina of Woodbury was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, by the Woodbury City Police Department and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lopez-Medina was linked to a car fire on Salem Avenue on Feb. 1, a shed fire at Carriage House Apartments on Feb. 3 and a fire at a former school used by the Sketch Players Club on Glover Street on Feb. 7.

Lopez-Medina has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated assault for a firefighter's injury, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

He was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

"Detectives and officers worked tirelessly around the clock, collecting and analyzing evidence and pursuing investigative leads as they developed," Chief Thomas Gilbert of the prosecutor's office said.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Alex Phillips of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5529 or Detective Brandon Volk of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 Ext. 144.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

