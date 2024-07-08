Vehicle Veers Off Route 55 In Deptford (Developing)

The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday, July 8 southbound south of Route 42 in Deptford Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
A vehicle went off the roadway on Route 55 in Gloucester County, authorities said.
