UPDATE: State Police ID Dump Truck Passenger Killed In I-295 Tractor-Trailer Collision

UPDATED: State police have identified the passenger of a dump truck who was killed in a collision with a multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey on Tuesday.

Gary W. Shute, 75, of Pedricktown in Salem County was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a state police spokesman.

The crash occurred at 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday on I-295 southbound in Deptford Township, Gloucester, County.

State Police SFC Lawrence Peele said that in the area of milepost 21 there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a Ford Fusion.

A medevac helicopter was called to take one of the victims to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, initial reports said.

