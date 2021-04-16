Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
UPDATE: State Police ID Dump Truck Passenger Killed In I-295 Tractor-Trailer Collision

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

UPDATED: State police have identified the passenger of a dump truck who was killed in a collision with a multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey on Tuesday.

Gary W. Shute, 75, of Pedricktown in Salem County was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a state police spokesman. 

The crash occurred at 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday on I-295 southbound in Deptford Township, Gloucester, County. 

State Police SFC Lawrence Peele said that in the area of milepost 21 there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a Ford Fusion. 

A medevac helicopter was called to take one of the victims to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, initial reports said. 

