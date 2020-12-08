Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trio Arrested In Gloucester Armed Robberies

Jon Craig
Monroe Township police
Three people have been charged in connection with a series of recent armed robberies in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Monroe Township police responded to a Heritage’s dairy store on Glassboro Road on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

A suspect, later identified as Brad Phillips, 41, of Gibbstown, crashed his vehicle on Prince Avenue while trying to escape, police said. Phillips was arrested along with two other suspects.

A handgun believed to be used in the robbery was found in the vehicle and additional investigation tied Phillips to two other armed robberies in Mantua Township and Woodbury, according to police.

Phillips was charged with robbery with force, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ariana Concepcion-Hall, 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Joshua Griffin, 47, of Williamstown, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

