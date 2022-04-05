Contact Us
South Jersey Man Gets 40 Years In Suffocation Death: Report

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office
Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Salem County man has been sentenced to four decades in New Jersey state prison for his part in a robbery in which the victim died of suffocation, NJ Advance Media reports.

Larry A. Bohrer, 52, of Pittsgrove Township, was found guilty of reckless manslaughter in the death of Michael A. Fazzio, who was restricted with an extension cord, tied with duct tape, and choked by a comforter that was wrapped around his head during the March 2017 robbery, the outlet says. 

Fazzio died of suffocation after he was left with a "compromised airway" at his home in Elk Township, the report says, citing Gloucester County prosecutors.

In 2019, Thomas J. Bergholz, 37, of Franklinville — Bohrer’s co-defendant — pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and testified against his accomplice, according to the report.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

