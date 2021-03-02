Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Man, 22, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash

Jon Craig
A South Jersey motorist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Salem County, authorities said.

The 22-year-old man from Gloucester County was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt west on Straughns Mill Road when his car collided with a Ford F-450  truck also traveling west, said Trooper Alejandro Goez, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Harrison Smith of Logan Township had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders and was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania, with what were described as serious injuries, Goez said.

The truck driver was not hurt, but a passenger sustained minor injuries, Goez said.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 2:19 p.m. near the Interstate 295 interchange, remains under investigation, Goez said. 

