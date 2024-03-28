Police Hunt Peter Cottontail After Inflatable Easter Bunny Gees Missing In South Jersey

The blow-up bunny and giant egg were last seen on Sunday, March 24 outside the Washington Township Police Department.

The 8-foot-tall decoration went missing during a rain and wind storm, so it could have blown away, police said on Facebook.

Officers unsuccessfully searched the area, they said.

"His whereabouts remain unknown," they said.

He weighs 10 pounds and is 1 year old with blue eyes and white hair, the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 256-1212.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.