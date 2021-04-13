First Responders Called To Fatal I-295 Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Dump Truck

New Jersey state troopers, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal multiple-vehicle crash on I-295 in Gloucester County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 2:51 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate highway near mile-marker 21 in West Deptford, according to state police. .

The multi-vehicle crash included a tractor trailer, a dump truck and a Ford Fusion, according to SFC Lawrence Peele, a NJSP spokesman.

There is one confirmed fatality and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

One person was extricated.

A medevac helicopter was called to take one of the victims to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, initial reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.