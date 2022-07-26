Boy, 5, Drowns In Swimming Pool In South Jersey: Report

A 5-year-old boy drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported.

The drowning occurred in the evening on Monday, July 25 on Hampshire Drive in Deptford Township, the outlet said.

The child was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m., the report said, quoting the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.