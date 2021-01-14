Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Couple Killed In Gloucester County Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Caulfield Avenue at Turkey Hill Road
Caulfield Avenue at Turkey Hill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

Authorities have identified the couple killed in a single-car crash in Gloucester County.

The vehicle crashed into a tree on Caulfield Avenue in Deptford on Tuesday afternoon. 

The driver of the vehicle, Charyle Martell-Trombetta, 50, of Deptford and a passenger, Joseph Menta, 50, of Williamstown, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Witnesses said that the Subaru suddenly veered off the road and hit the tree.

An autopsy by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feigin ruled the cause of death of both occupants as blunt head trauma and the manner of death as accident.

Detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Deptford Township Police Department determined that the crash was "linked to a domestic violence incident between individuals who knew each other," according to their press statement. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.