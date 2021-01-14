Authorities ID Couple Killed In Gloucester County Crash

Authorities have identified the couple killed in a single-car crash in Gloucester County.

The vehicle crashed into a tree on Caulfield Avenue in Deptford on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, Charyle Martell-Trombetta, 50, of Deptford and a passenger, Joseph Menta, 50, of Williamstown, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Witnesses said that the Subaru suddenly veered off the road and hit the tree.

An autopsy by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feigin ruled the cause of death of both occupants as blunt head trauma and the manner of death as accident.

Detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Deptford Township Police Department determined that the crash was "linked to a domestic violence incident between individuals who knew each other," according to their press statement.

