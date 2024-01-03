Pennsylvania Man Killed In Harrison Head-On Crash

Monir Lancaster, 38, of Chester, PA, was driving a Buick Encore westbound on Stephen M. Sweeney Way in Harrison Township at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 when he veered into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason, according to township police.

The SUV collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling east.

Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Glassboro resident driving the pickup was taken to Inspira Medical Center of Mullica Hill with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Katelin Macken, Sergeant Kurt Pflugfelder and Corporal Kevin McGowan.

