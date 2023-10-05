Pair Airlifted In South Jersey Dump Truck Collision With Van: Police

A van traveling south on Stanton Avenue in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, struck a westbound on Coles Mill Road at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, according to Franklin Township police.

Both vehicles overturned landing in a field.

Two of the van's male passengers,, ages 31 and 42, both of Vineland, were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition, police said.

A 55-year-old woman from Vineland driving the van was taken to a local hospital with neck and hip injuries, police said.

A 51-year-old man from Willingboro operating the dump truck sustained minor injuries, police said.

No charges had been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

