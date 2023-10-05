Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Pair Airlifted In South Jersey Dump Truck Collision With Van: Police

Two passengers were airlifted to an area hospital after a van collided with a dump truck in South Jersey, authorities said.

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

A van traveling south on Stanton Avenue in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, struck a westbound on Coles Mill Road at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, according to Franklin Township police.

Both vehicles overturned landing in a field.

Two of the van's male passengers,, ages 31 and 42, both of Vineland, were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition, police said.

A 55-year-old woman from Vineland driving the van was taken to a local hospital with neck and hip injuries, police said.

A 51-year-old man from Willingboro operating the dump truck sustained minor injuries, police said.

No charges had been filed. 

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE