Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

VIDEO: Gloucester Firefighters Free Deer From Fence

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Mantua firefighters and police came to the rescue of a trapped deer.
Mantua firefighters and police came to the rescue of a trapped deer. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mantua Fire Department

Oh, deer.

Firefighters in Gloucester County encountered an unusual emergency on Tuesday.

Mantua Township police received a call at 5:40 a.m. about a deer stuck between the bars of a fence along Wenonah Avenue near McCarthy Avenue.

Crews arrived and were able to spread the iron posts, freeing the rear end of the deer, according to this Facebook video posted by the Mantua Fire Department.

Police requested help from Mantua Township Fire Department and Rescue 2218. First responders used a hydraulic tool to spread the bars far enough for the deer to free its legs, officials said. 

On video, a firefighter is shown pushing the deer gently, and it runs off safe.

“Nice. See ya, buddy,” one of the deer's rescuers shouts as he takes off.

"He's running just fine," another says.

To watch the fire department rescue, click here: 

