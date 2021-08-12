Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
2656 Harding Hwy
2656 Harding Hwy Photo Credit: Google Maps

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.

The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immediately, one of them was ejected from the vehicle, initial and unconfirmed reports say.

Nearly 15 gallons of fuel subsequently leaked onto the highway, which was temporarily closed, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Franklin Township Police Department did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.