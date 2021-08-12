Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.

The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immediately, one of them was ejected from the vehicle, initial and unconfirmed reports say.

Nearly 15 gallons of fuel subsequently leaked onto the highway, which was temporarily closed, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Franklin Township Police Department did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.