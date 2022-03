Authorities identified the motorist killed when her SUV overturned in South Jersey.

Danielle Lewis, 43, of Vineland died in the crash at 3:02 p;m. on Tuesday, March 8, a New Jersey Strate Police spokesman said.

A Ford Explorer driven by Lewis drove off Route 55 southbound to the left and overturned in the grass center median in Franklin Township, according to Trooper Charles Marchan.

An investigation was ongoing.

