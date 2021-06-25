South Jersey Pair Indicted In Shooting Death After 'Internet Beef' With Victim's Son

Two men from Gloucester County have been indicted in the shooting death of another man after an alleged "internet beef" with the victim's son, authorities said.

Victor Kaganzev, 21, and Christopher Velez, 22, both of Glassboro, were charged with "purposeful murder" and weapons offenses in connection with the Sept. 28, 2020, death of a 48-year-old man from Clayton, according to NJ Advance Media.

At a court hearing last year, Gloucester County prosecutors said that one of the suspects swallowed the spent bullet casings as well as a live bullet to conceal evidence from investigators, multiple reports said.

Detention hearings were held Wednesday for the two suspects who have been jailed ever since their arrest last fall.

Velez was charged as the alleged triggerman and Kagansev as an accomplice. Both were held in jail pending a Aug. 27 court appearance.

The fatal shooting of David Cardonick allegedly occurred after the suspects argued via texts and online chats with Cardonick's son, according to multiple news reports.

Prosecutors previously alleged that Kaganzev hatched a plan to extort cash from the son. Kaganzev allegedly gave Velez a handgun and told him to shoot anyone who tried to stop him from retrieving the money, prosecutors said.

When the suspects went to Cardonick's home last fall, prosecutors allege that Velez forced his way into the home before firing two shots at the victim, striking him once in the forehead, prosecutors said.

Cardonick was taken to an area hospital where he died of the bullet wound several days later, according to news reports.

The suspects' defense lawyers have argued that the men merely wanted to "intimidate" the victim, not kill him, according to earlier media reports.

