Police Release Details, ID 2 Dead In Franklin Township Crash

Two people died after a driver lost control and struck a pole in a Franklin Township crash Tuesday night, NJ Advance Media reports citing local police.

Tad M. Richardson, 27, of Franklinville, lost control of a Toyota Camry on the eastbound side of the 2600 block of Harding Highway, crossed over the center line and struck the pole on the left side of the road around 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

He and his passenger, Stephen B. Sklar Jr., 46, of Marlton, died in the crash, NJ Advance Media says citing police.

A GoFundMe was launched by Kristina Richardson in an effort to help cover Tad's funeral expenses. It had raised just under $4,000 as of Wednesday night.

"Tad was one of the most kindest people you’d meet with the best sense of humor," the page says.

"He was there for anyone, was full of life, had the best personality! He could make anyone laugh. Tad had a very special bond with his twin sister and adored his nephews to no end."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.