Pedestrian In Critical Condition After South Jersey Hit-Run Crash

Police seek the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian hospitalized with "substantial” injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 6:36 p.m. in Gloucester County.

Deptford Township police officers responded to Delsea Drive, between Kohler and Lexington avenues on a report of a struck pedestrian and found a 33-year-old township man lying in the roadway, police said.

He was seen crossing Delsea Drive when he was struck in the southbound lane, police said.

The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a small, white or gray SUV, possibly a 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape, with front-end damage.

It was last seen heading south on Delsea Drive toward Cooper Street.

Several witnesses, along with surveillance cameras, spotted the vehicle, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Deptford Township Police Department at 856-845-2220 or email rjones@deptford-nj.org.

You may remain anonymous.

