Off-Duty Officer Accused Of Choking Woman Pleads Not Guilty: Report

A police officer accused of attempting to strangle a woman during an off-duty domestic violence incident pleaded not guilty, NJ Advance Media reported.

Myron V. Ford, 37, an officer with Deptford Township police his plea on Monday, April 4 during a court appearance, the outlet said.

Ford was arrested at his apartment on Sept. 30, 2021, after the incident. He was indicted last month for aggravated assault/strangling a domestic violence victim.

In court on Monday, Gloucester County Assistant Prosecutor Bryant Flowers said the victim "also alleged the defendant began strangling her and did not stop until she began gasping for air,” NJ Advance Media said.

