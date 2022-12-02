NJ's Last Coal Plant Imploded In Another Step Toward Cleaner Energy

New Jersey’s last coal-burning plant and towering smokestack, which ended operations in June, was imploded on Friday morning along the Delaware River.

Environmentalists welcomed the news, saying the 28-year-old electric generating plant had long been a leading source of pollution in South Jersey. Its demolition is also seen as a move toward clean energy.

The plant's owners announced they would install batteries at the site to help transmit energy from offshore wind power. The site will be redeveloped by the Starwood Group.

The Logan power plant was built as a 225-megawatt unit in Swedesboro and began generating power in 1994.

Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, said, “The days of coal barges floating up the Delaware – and the coal pollution from one of the state’s last coal plants – is now officially over. The death of coal plants is a welcome sign of the times for South Jersey. . ."

