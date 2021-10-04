Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey

There's one lucky South Jersey Lottery winner in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

A player from Gloucester County won a $10,000 by matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn Friday.

\The winning ticket was bought at Westville Discount Liquor, 500 Gateway Blvd., Westville in Gloucester County.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 14 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000. Moreover, 27,591 other New Jersey players took home $103,772 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. The winning numbers for the Friday, October 1, drawing were: 21, 25, 36, 62, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

