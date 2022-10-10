Child Struck, Driver Arrested In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash

A 51-year-old driver from Glouchester County was charged in a hit-and-run crash involving an 11-year-old pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition.

The boy was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue in Franklin Township at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 when he was hit by a passing vehicle, according to Franklin Township Police.

Paul Mensch, of Malaga, was charged with assault by auto and released on a summons pending a court appearance.

Police said they recovered evidence belonging to the vehicle at the scene and obtained surveillance video.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.