Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Breaking News: Mysterious Death Of Fire Marshal K9 Prompts Questions In Gloucester County: Reports
News

4-Year-Old Child Rescued From Backyard Pool In South Jersey Leaves Hospital: Report

Jon Craig
Harrison Township fire
Harrison Township fire Photo Credit: Harrison Township Fire Department

A 4-year-old child pulled from an outdoor swimming pool in South Jersey was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18, NJ Advance Media reported. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, and rushed to hospitals before the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, DailyVoice.com reported.

The investigation remains active, though the incident appears to be a "tragic accident," the outlet reports citing a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

