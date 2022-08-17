Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Toddler Dies, 2nd Child Rushed To Hospital After Being Pulled From Outdoor Pool

Jon Craig
Harrison Township fire
Harrison Township fire Photo Credit: Harrison Township Fire Department

One toddler died and another was hospitalized after they were pulled from a swimming pool, NJ Advance Media reported. 

The incident occurred on Malus Court in Harrison Township at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet said, quoting the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

A four-year-old child remains hospitalized while a two-year-old died, the report says.

The children are related to one another but are not siblings, the outlet reports.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

