Toddler Dies, 2nd Child Rushed To Hospital After Being Pulled From Outdoor Pool

One toddler died and another was hospitalized after they were pulled from a swimming pool, NJ Advance Media reported.

The incident occurred on Malus Court in Harrison Township at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet said, quoting the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

A four-year-old child remains hospitalized while a two-year-old died, the report says.

The children are related to one another but are not siblings, the outlet reports.

