21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Critical In South Jersey Shooting

A South Jersey man was killed and another man was critically hurt in a shooting, authorities said.

Bridgeton police were called to the 100 block of Vine Street for shots fired late Friday night, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Tyrese McNair, who lived at the residence, was found shot in the chest multiple times, Webb-McRae said on Sunday.

McNair, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

An unidentified 21-year-old victim was found wounded at the intersection of Hampton and Giles streets, Webb-McRae said.

He had wounds to the abdomen and arm, and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in critical condition, she said.

Anyone with information is urged to text CCPO.TIPS or BPD.TIPS from any smartphone, tablet or computer. All information is anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.