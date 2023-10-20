Motorcyclist Dies After Passing Line Of Stopped Cars In Harrison Twp.

Michael McCulley, 61, of Woolwich, was heading west on Mullica Hill Road in Harrison Township, when he passed westbound cars stopped at a red light around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, local police said.

McCulley went into the Lambs Road intersection and struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, which had been turning left from Mullica Hill Road east onto Lambs Road north.

The truck driver was hospitalized for evaluation and McCulley was pronounced dead at the scene.

