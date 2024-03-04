Lafferty's Kia Optima veered off the 3500 block of West Malaga Road into the oncoming lane of traffic before hitting a landscaping stone, several mailboxes and a tree before coming to rest in Franklin Township Saturday night, March 2, local police said.

Lafferty was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead while his 41-year-old male passenger suffered a possible broken wrist, police said.

Lafferty's obituary on the Norton Funeral Home website says he was a delivery driver for Martin's Bread, and an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.

A life-long Williamstown resident, Lafferty is survived by his parents, Robert Jr. and Rose Lafferty; and his sisters, Kristen (Tracey) Leeds and Megan (Brad) Lafferty.

"Rob was the fun uncle to Tyler, Dylan, Amelia, Lincoln, Madison, and Jaxon," his obit reads. "He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends."

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home. A service will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for Rob Lafferty's complete obituary.

