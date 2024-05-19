Sextortion: Out-Of-State Fugitive Freed After NJ Senior Looking For Love Loses $20,000

Posing as a woman, Ali H. Maman, 59, of Frederick, MD, communicated with an elderly Glen Rock resident through Instagram and WhatsApp, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim was convinced to share the risqué photos, then was contacted by someone else who demanded a $20,000 bank wire transfer in exchange for not posting them online, Ackermann said.

The victim wired the money last July to a company called DDK Logistics with an address at Maman’s home.

He promptly got a demand for second $20,000 payment, the chief said.

It’s a common scam. The thieves convince you to share nude pics of yourself, then threaten to “sextort” you by sharing them with all your social media contacts if you don't pony up.

An estimated 60% of online romance scammers reel in their victims via Instagram and Snapchat, authorities say.

Local banks have become more attuned to such scams against the elderly, in particular. In this case, the Glen Rock victim’s branch mercifully refused a second transfer.

A subpoena got Glen Rock Police Officer Sarah Orsita records of the account where the victim has wired the initial 20 thousand, Ackermann said.

She and her detective colleagues found the transfer, as well as various other deposits “that appear to be fraud-related,” the chief said.

Police called Maman, who identified himself as the owner of DDK Logistics and of the bank account, Ackermann said.

“He denied any fraudulent deposits and then promptly hung up,” the chief said.

Glen Rock police obtained a fugitive warrant charging Maman with receiving stolen property.

His information was then entered into the National Crime Information Center database, which is accessed by law enforcement nationwide.

Maman – who’s listed in criminal records as a Nigerian national -- surrendered earlier this month.

He was processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack released him the same day under New Jersey's bail reform law, records show.

While 20 large is a significant sum to many, it pales in comparison to a whopping $450,000 in crypto lost in 2022 by another romance scam victim from Glen Rock.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, a staggering $1.3 billion was lost by 70,000 victims of romance scams across the country that year.

How do the con artists do it? Easy.

You like this thing? So do they.

You want to settle down? Get out! Them, too.

