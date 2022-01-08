Neighboring Fire Companies Douse Pickup Truck Blaze Off Route 208

A pickup truck went up in flames in Glen Rock late Saturday morning.

Glen Rock and Hawthorne firefighters teamed up to extinguish the fire off the corner of Grandview and Lincoln avenues near northbound Route 208 shortly after 11 a.m.

The driver got out OK.

Hawthorne police assisted with traffic control.

A flatbed tow truck removed the charred Ford F-350.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

