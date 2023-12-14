DWI Fair Lawn Woman's SUV Pinballs Off Pole Into Tree Outside Glen Rock Jewish Center: Police

The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Lyubov Korniyevska, 62, to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the crash on Harristown Road near Berkeley Place shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, the chief said.

The 2022 Toyota RAV had to be towed from the scene.

Korniyevska was alone and headed south when the SUV veered left across the centerline, mounted the sidewalk and hit the pole in front of the Jewish Center, Ackermann said.

Korniyevska kept going, driving on the wrong side of the road, before she slammed into the tree, the chief said.

She was charged with DWI and issued summonses for careless driving and failure to observe marked lanes, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.