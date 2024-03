At 8:53 a.m., Teresita Cenit was hit by a car while walking on the 100 block of Union Avenue, Thomas Fennelly, a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

She was transported to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead soon after, Fennelly said.

The driver remained on scene, Fennelly said. The crash remains under investigation.

