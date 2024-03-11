Woman Arrested After Striking Newark Cheerleader, Fleeing Scene: Prosecutor

At 10:15 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 4., an 18-year-old Newark girl was struck by a vehicle outside Arts High School while getting off the bus after she returned from a cheerleading competition, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

The girl remains in critical condition, Stephens said. Mia'Jah Burton, who was driving a Kia Forte, did not stop and fled from the scene, Stephens said.

Burton was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious bodily injury, endangering and injuring a victim, assault by auto, hindering and false report to law enforcement, Stephens said.

