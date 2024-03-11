A Few Clouds and Breezy 47°

Woman Arrested After Striking Newark Cheerleader, Fleeing Scene: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Newark woman was arrested on Friday, March 1, and charged after she struck a cheerleader with her vehicle and fled the scene last month, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

At 10:15 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 4., an 18-year-old  Newark girl was struck by a vehicle outside Arts High School while getting off the bus after she returned from a cheerleading competition, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said. 

The girl remains in critical condition, Stephens said. Mia'Jah Burton, who was driving a Kia Forte, did not stop and fled from the scene, Stephens said.

Burton was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious bodily injury, endangering and injuring a victim, assault by auto, hindering and false report to law enforcement, Stephens said.

