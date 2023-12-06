Video Shows Man Snatching Purse Containing $3,000 In Newark Building

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, as the woman tried to enter her apartment building on 13th Avenue in Newark, police said.

The man can be seen standing idly, before snatching the woman's bag, which contained $2,800 worth of money orders and $200 in cash, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white cobra snake on the back, with white Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and carrying a black cross body bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

