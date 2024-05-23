'Prolific' Street Racer Shared Videos Of Himself Taunting Cops Before Newark Arrest

Antonio Ginestri, who'd been wanted by the NYPD and other agencies, had a history of provoking cops into pursuing him and then posting the videos on YouTube, amassing millions of views.

Ginestri also operated a TikTok with more than 139K followers and had 23.1K followers on Instagram.

Following his May 21 arrest in Newark, NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry said: "One of the most prolific street racers in NYC can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500."

In a YouTube video shared on April 13, Ginestri does circles a Newark officer then speeds off. Newark police later detailed that April 11 incident, saying it was 1:15 a.m. when officers spotted Ginestri's black BMW circling their vehicle with no license plates at Broad and Market streets.

Ginestri made a turn from Market Street onto Broad Street, although ‘No Turns’ signs are posted at the intersection, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. said. Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop, but Ginestri disregarded their attempts and sped off, eluding police, Fragé said.

Police found several videos of Ginestri committing traffic violations throughout the tri-state area and attempting to provoke police, including video of his Newark joyride, Fragé said.

Working with the NYPD Auto Crimes Manhattan Unit, police located Ginestri and charged him with eluding, Fragé said. Ginestri was found last week after he allegedly punched a man inside a deli in Astoria, the New York Post reported. In March, Ginestri pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen motorcycle, the Post reported.

In a disclaimer posted in the captions of his videos, Ginestri says, "The stunts and tricks displayed in this video are performed by trained professionals, in controlled environments, keeping in mind all the required safety measures."

His videos show him drifting through Times Square and speeding by drivers in area tunnels, often with a terrified passenger or two.

Ginestri's accounts have been active since his arrest, though it's not immediately clear if he's stayed away from the driver's seat.

