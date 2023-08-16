Tan Mom, Nutley Native, Running For US Senate

Krentcil, an Essex County native, who went viral 2012 after being accused of bringing her five-year-old daughter to a tanning salon in her native Nutley, announced she is running for the Republican nomination for US Senate in Florida next year.

"Patricia went out in the streets of Florida and came face to face with the heartbreaking issues affecting so many here," her campaign website reads. "From the attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, equality, diversity, and beyond, Patricia is a champion for those who are underserved, and underheard. As a lover of the outdoors -- and yes she advocates for using a high SPF these days -- she also is champion for the environment."

According to her filing with the Federal Election Commission, Krentcil now lives in Boca Raton.

On her website, Krentcil said she supports legislation preventing climate change, is against banning books, and "believes everyone needs access to healthcare, after her being pronounced clinically dead for 2 weeks."

A grand jury declined to indict Krentcil on child endangerment charges following the tanning salon brouhaha. Krentcil also appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" and starred on the documentary "Tan to One." Krentcil would be challenging Sen. Rick Scott, who is running for a second term.

