South Orange-Maplewood Cancel Halloween Activities During School Hours

The Halloween Grinch has descended on the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

Sam Barron

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor said SOMSD will not have any Halloween events during school hours, and no costumes will be worn during school hours. 

Elementary schools will be hosting fall/harvest festivals instead, Taylor said.

Taylor said the district weighed whether school-sponsored Halloween activities create financial hardships on students and families, whether they violate the dignity of some students, either culturally or religiously and if Halloween activities cause tensions with the equity and access values at SOMSD.

"I know this may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community," Taylor said. 

"However, in the end, I feel these recommendations align with SOMSD’s commitment to building equity, fostering inclusion, and building a sense of belonging throughout our schools."

