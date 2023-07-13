Seen Them? Newark Police Looking For Kidnapping Suspects

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Adams Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspects grabbed the woman by the arm and made her get into a blue Toyota Sienna where they threatened her and demanded money, Fragé said.

The group drove to Santander Bank on Ferry Street and she withdrew the money while one of them waited outside to take her back to her vehicle, Fragé said. The suspects then drove the victim to the 300 block of Ferry Street and let her out of the vehicle, Fragé said.

Anyone with information about the suspects to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

