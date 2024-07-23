Light Rain Fog/Mist 74°

Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets Stolen From Newark Store: Police

Two men are at-large after breaking into a business in Newark on the early morning of Friday, July 19, and stealing money and scratch-off lottery tickets, authorities said.

Newark PD

 Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Sam Barron

At 1:30 a.m., a man arrived at a store on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue and struck the business' camera with a stick, breaking it, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

At 3:40 a.m., the suspect was joined by another man  and they broke a glass window and one man climbed into the store while the other acted as lookout,  Fragé said. The thieves made off with scratch-off lottery tickets and $570 in cash,  Fragé said.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with a bald head, wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, and blue socks while the second suspect is described as a Black man with a bald head, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, with a black fanny pack on his waist, and carrying a stick, Fragé said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

