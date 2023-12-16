Rodgers Vs. Devito: Coffee Shop's Tip Jar Competition Stars Starting QBs From Same NJ Town

The two Cedar Grove residents are going head to head, whether they know it or not, in the form of tips at a local coffee shop located in the town they both live in.

Cedar Bean's Coffee Joint has set up two tip jars. One for Rodgers, and one for Devito, who lives with his parents in the same town that Rodgers famously bought a $9.5 million mansion in, just before his short-lived playing time with the Jets.

Cedar Bean owner Dave Fletcher says he's been doing tip wars for several years, really, to help his baristas.

And so, when Rodgers moved to town, then Devito got promoted to starter, he seized the opportunity.

"We thought it would be a lot of fun since Cedar Grove is probably the only small town in the entire country with two starting NFL quarterbacks in it," Fletcher said.

The big question is, who's winning?

"Tommy, of course," Fletcher said, "by probably 4 to 1.

"We've been open for five years and we get a lot of regulars. Some know him [personally] and throw money in [his jar]."

Devito has captured the tri-state area's attention during his unexpected 15 minutes of fame as he rallied the G-Men to three straight wins in advance of a matchup against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome set for Sunday.

On the other hand, Rodgers has caught the public's eye recently as he continues to attempt an unprecedented rehab from an Achilles injury that recently saw him stretching out as a member of the Jets' scout team defense.

However, the hometown hero still has the hearts of his Jersey neighborhood coffee shop.

The next homage to Devito isn't far off, according to the owner, as Fletcher has a special drink in the works.

A chicken cutlet latte.

Stay tuned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.