Serious Crash On Pulaski Skyway Crash Jams Traffic

A serious crash on the Pulaski Skyway had traffic backed up Sunday evening, Aug. 13 in Newark.

A crash on the Pulaski Skyway had traffic backed up for miles. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just east of the US 1&9 truck route, around 5:45 p.m.

Delays up to 20 minutes were being reported.

