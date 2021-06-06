WATCH: Newark Firefighters Revive Car Crash Victim Thanks To Newly Implemented Training

A newly-implemented policy in Newark requiring all firefighters respond to life-threatening calls paid off big time Saturday.

Firefighters who otherwise may not have responded to the crash at Elizabeth Avenue and W. Peddie Street were able to revive one of the drivers.

Arriving crews found one of the drivers without a pulse, and Battalion Chief Orlando Arce immediately began chest compressions while members of Engine 10 administered oxygen, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Members of Ladder 5 and Rescue 1 removed the driver from the vehicle and also assisted with chest compressions and were able to successfully regain a pulse, O'Hara said.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, continued treatment and transported the driver to a local hospital for additional care, where he was listed in critical condition.

“It’s no surprise to me that Battalion Chief Orlando Arce would lead a team of firefighters to administer emergency aid to someone in distress. BC Arce is an outstanding leader and firefighter, and I commend him and his team for their effort”, Public Safety Director O’ Hara said.

The initiative was implemented by Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Brian A. O’ Hara as recently as Tuesday, June 1.

The newly instituted policy mandates the Newark Fire Division to respond to all life-threatening calls for service requiring an emergency medical response.

“I’m certain that this will be the first of countless incidents where Newark Firefighters will have a direct impact in any emergency response," O'Hara said.

"I thank Mayor Baraka for his vision and support to make this program a reality for the people of our City."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.