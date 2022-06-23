Contact Us
United Airlines To Cut Flights From Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Email me
United Airlines Dreamliners
United Airlines Dreamliners Photo Credit: United Airlines Facebook photo

United Airlines will be cutting 50 flights daily out of Newark Airport next month.

The move was made in an effort to tame overcrowding in the airspace and delays, the airline said.

It impacts domestic departures only, which comprise approximately 12% of flights for United, and will go into effect for domestic flights July 1.

"This schedule action will help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance," said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement, "not only for our customers, but for everyone flying through Newark."

