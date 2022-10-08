Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark PD
Newark PD Photo Credit: Newark PD

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said.

Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m., and Rodriguez at 3:49 a.m., both at University Hospital.

The investigations are active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.