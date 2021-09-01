SEEN HIM? Newark Man Wanted For Attacking Car Dealer Employee With Machete

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Newark man wanted for attacking a car dealership employee with a machete.

The employee of a dealership on the 200 block of 14th Avenue told police that an upset customer cut him on his arm with the Machete around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Troy Stephens, 31, was later identified by police as a suspect, Ambrose said.

He was last seen driving a Silver 2012 Dodge RAM Pickup westbound on 14th Avenue.

Stephens, whose last known residences are Newark and Hillside, is described as 5' 8” and from 180 to 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Stephens is also wanted for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help with locating this suspect, Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about him to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App

