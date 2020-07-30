SEEN HIM? Missing Newark Man, 80, Suffers From Dementia

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing Newark man who suffers from dementia.

Hector Moreno, 80, of Bellville was last seen near Ferry Street and Madison Street in Newark around 11 a.m. Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

He reportedly suffers from dementia, Ambrose said.

Moreno is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a fair complexion and was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and black pants with white stripes, authorities said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hector Moreno to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone app available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the app.

