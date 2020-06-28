SEEN HER? Newark Woman With Distinguishing Lip Piercings Snatched Cash From Gas Station

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a woman charged with snatching cash from a Newark gas station.

A warrant has been issued for Daniquah Davis, 28, who took money from the cash registered from the BP station on Springfield Avenue before fleeing in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis Saturday evening, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Davis is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She also has piercings on the corners of her bottom lip, police say.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Daniquah Davis to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Network Police Division to download the App.

