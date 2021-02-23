Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HER? East Orange Woman Accused Of Stealing Newark Landlord's Washer, Dryer

Cecilia Levine
Bibi Ganim
Bibi Ganim Photo Credit: Newark PD

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an East Orange woman captured on surveillance tapes stealing her landlord's washing machine and dryer when she moved out of his Newark apartment on Jan. 31, authorities said.

The landlord filed a theft report saying 32-year-old Bibi Ganim, her teenage son and another man took the appliances around 9 a.m. from his Norwood Street apartment, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Ganim is described as 5’4’’ and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and a light complexion. 

Ambrose urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. 

