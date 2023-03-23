Search Under Way For Missing Mountainside Hospital Patient

A search is under way for a Mountainside Hospital patient last seen in early March.

Nathaniel Sheppard was last seen March 6 at the Montclair hospital, but it was unclear if he was discharged or left on his own, Nutley police said.

Sheppard previously lived in Nutley and Irvington. He is 30 years old, stands 5’ 07” and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or has knowledge of where he may be are asked to contact Nutley Police.

